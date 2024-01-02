Dayton fire chief to retire after 32 years of service

DAYTON — Dayton Fire Department’s director and chief is set to retire at the end of the month.

A retirement celebration will be held for Chief Jeff Lykins on Jan. 31 from 1-4 p.m. at 200 McFadden Avenue.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City of Dayton names new fire chief, director

Lykins started with the Dayton Fire Department in 1992. He was promoted to fire lieutenant in 2000, fire captain in 2008, assistant fire chief in 2015 and deputy chief in 2017.

He was named the department’s chief in January 2020.

The department has not announced who will take Lykins’ place.





©2024 Cox Media Group