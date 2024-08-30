Extreme heat breaks 70-year-old record; Chance for weekend storms to bring some relief

DAYTON — Heat Advisory until 7 p.m. for Wayne, Union Counties in Indiana & Miami, Champaign, Clark, Montgomery, Preble, Butler, Warren, Greene, and Clinton Counties in Ohio.

Heat warning

Extreme heat has brought the hottest temperatures the Miami Valley has seen in decades, but some storms could bring relief.

Storm Center 7′s Nick Dunn is tracking the chance for storms this weekend. He will have the latest timing and impacts LIVE On News Center 7 at 5:00.

It will be very hot Friday with temps in the 90s before falling into the lower 70s overnight.

Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible in the strongest storms as a cold front approaches.

More clouds and scattered showers are possible on Saturday, a rumble of thunder or two is possible.

Heat record

