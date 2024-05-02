Ex-Tenneco facility spanning nearly 130 acres getting a makeover

KETTERING — A huge facility in the Miami Valley that dealt with hundreds of layoffs just months ago is now getting new life.

Local officials are hoping this means more jobs coming back to the area.

Demolition is underway at the former Tenneco Plant in Kettering, less than 4 months after about 650 jobs were eliminated.

“They are positioning it to be better marketed to the world. We’re excited because we think it’s a phenomenal site,” Kettering City Manager Matt Greeson said.

Greeson is looking ahead.

>> Clothing store to close all Ohio locations after filing for bankruptcy; Here’s the list of closures

While the Tenneco departure was an economic blow, he said owners of the massive facility are already getting interest from other manufacturing companies.

Now work is being done to make the site more aesthetically modern to either accommodate one large employer or a number of smaller outfits.

“It has outstanding utilities, great access to the roadway network. It’s right in the heart of Kettering and there’s access to a strong Montgomery County and Kettering workforce. It is a large site where there is opportunities for many things to happen and we believe truly that it’s one of the best manufacturing sites in Ohio,” Greenson said.

Greeson said the ultimate goal is to get hundreds of jobs back to this facility.

Organizations like the Dayton Developmental Coalition and Jobs-Ohio are on board as well, marketing the site across the nation and even globally.









©2024 Cox Media Group