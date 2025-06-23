Ex-Ohio police detective, officer accused of sex crimes

CLEVELAND — A former Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) officer and Cleveland Police Department detective is facing multiple sex crime charges, according to WOIO-19 TV and WJW-8 TV.

Todd Clemens, 50, of Cleveland, appeared in court Monday morning for three counts of gross sexual imposition.

A complaint obtained by WJW-8 indicates that the alleged sex abuse took place with juvenile girls the suspect knew from 2013 to 2023.

Both stations report that Clemens resigned from his position with the RTA Police Department after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.

Clemens spent 25 years with the Cleveland police and joined the RTA police in 2023, according to WOIO-19.

He was named “Officer of the Month” by the Cleveland Police Foundation in June 2020.

