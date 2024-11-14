Ex-Ohio fire chief steals over $200K from fundraisers, spends it on cruises, sports

JACKSON COUNTY — A former Ohio fire chief learned his punishment after stealing over $200,000 from the department’s fundraisers.
Johnny Baker, 38, was sentenced to a year in prison.
While fire chief of Coalton Volunteer Fire Department he used money from fundraisers to supplement his income as well as spending it on cruises, resorts, sporting events, an ATV, guns, and more.
Businesses in the community sold pull tabs, a legal form of gambling, and sent the proceeds to Baker.
As part of his sentence, Baker was ordered to pay approximately $226,000 in restitution.
