Ex-husband accused of killing Ohio couple pleads not guilty to charges

COLUMBUS — The ex-husband accused of killing an Ohio dentist and his wife last month appeared in court on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Michael McKee, 39, appeared in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas for his arraignment. There, he pleaded not guilty, our news partners at WBNS reported.

A judge issued no bond for McKee.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, McKee was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury last week on four counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated burglary in connection with the killing of his ex-wife, 39-year-old Monique Tepe, and her 37-year-old husband, Spencer.

The couple was found dead in their Weinland Park home on Dec. 30.

Officers found the couple during a wellness check after Spencer’s coworker reported that the dentist had not appeared for work at a dental practice in Athens.

Records obtained by WBNS revealed police were able to identify McKee as a suspect through neighborhood video surveillance. He was reportedly tracked to a vehicle that showed up shortly before the shootings and left shortly after.

The vehicle was later found in Illinois. Officers also found evidence that McKee had ownership of the car, WBNS said.

Police also revealed to WBNS that multiple weapons were recovered from McKee’s property. One of those is preliminarily linked to the deadly shooting.

He was arrested on Jan. 10 and made his first court appearance in Winnebago County, Illinois, two days later.

McKee was booked into the James A. Karnes Corrections Center on Tuesday after being extradited from Illinois, WBNS reported.

If convicted, McKee faces a minimum of life in prison with a chance at parole after 32 years.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group