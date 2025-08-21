Ex-bus driver accused of sexually abusing boys has alleged history of inappropriate behavior

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Personnel files reveal that a former school bus driver facing dozens of sexual assault charges has a history of alleged inappropriate behavior.

Prosecutors say Matthew Hunt had inappropriate contact with current and former students at Northmont High School.

Late last month, Hunt was charged with 17 counts of rape, 64 counts of sexual battery, and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

News Center 7 obtained the personnel files for Hunt while he was a bus driver for Vandalia Butler Schools in March 2009.

One of the letters is to schedule a predisciplinary hearing for Hunt after he was accused of having inappropriate conversations with students, including some that were sexually suggestive and contained inappropriate language.

The documents also said he allowed inappropriate touching between students on his school bus.

The file includes a specific warning from the school, made in November 2008, telling Hunt he is not allowed to have any contact with an unnamed student.

It goes on to say that Hunt continued to reach out to the student, including a letter that describes a close friendship between the two.

Hunt submitted his letter of resignation from the district on March 17, 2009.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

