Ex-school bus driver accused of drugging, sexually abusing underage boys learns bond

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Matthew Hunt, a former Northmont City Schools bus driver, was officially charged today with 82 counts of sexual assault involving children who rode his bus.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, a judge set his bond at $1 million during his arraignment at Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors have detailed the severity of the charges against Hunt, which could lead to a life sentence if he is convicted on all counts.

They are pushing for a high bond due to concerns about Hunt’s potential flight risk and the danger he poses to the community.

“The state would assert this defendant is a risk to the community,” prosecutors stated during the arraignment.

A father of one of Hunt’s accusers, who spoke in court, described Hunt as “a sick individual” who “needs to be locked away.”

During the arraignment, Hunt appeared via video link from jail, pleading not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors emphasized that Hunt has allegedly told victims he has significant resources, which raises concerns about him approaching his accusers.

The father of one victim claimed Hunt groomed his son and used drugs to facilitate the assaults, urging other victims to come forward.

The prosecutor is moving forward with the case, having identified nine victims so far.

As the legal proceedings continue, Hunt remains in custody with a bond set at $1 million.

