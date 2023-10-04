Ex-assistant prosecutor accused of rape pleads to lesser charges

DAYTON — The former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor accused of sexual assault is pleading guilty to charges.

New Center 7′s Mike Campbell was in court this morning when John Amos pleaded guilty to sexual imposition and assault, both misdemeanor charges.

As part of the plea agreement, two counts of rape, one count of sexual battery, and one count of gross sexual imposition will be dismissed at sentencing.

Amos, who was a week away from going to trial, was charged in July 2022 in connection to alleged actions in April 2013, during Amos’ 22-year tenure at the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office previously told us that their office was made aware of the criminal investigation into the allegation in June 2020. In February 2021, the prosecutor’s office was notified that a police report had been completed.

The spokesperson said the incident under investigation happened “outside of the office during non-work hours and was not related to any case or person in the prosecutor’s office.”

Amos resigned from his position after his indictment last July.

