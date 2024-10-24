Ex-animal sanctuary director learns sentence for animal neglect

MIAMI COUNTY — A former animal sanctuary director neglected her own animals and today she learned her punishment.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher takes you inside the courtroom as the ex-director learned her sentence. We have new images of the conditions animals were left in after the gag order in the case was lifted tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Sophia Kartsonis, the former director of Our Farm Sanctuary, was in a Miami County courtroom on Thursday for her sentencing. She previously pleaded no contest to six counts of animal neglect.

“I will impose a 90-day jail sentence on every count,” Judge Anthony Kendell said.

On top of the jail time, Kartsonis will also not be allowed to own any pets for the rest of her life.

