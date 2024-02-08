‘Even the lights are out;’ 1 hospitalized after car flips over, damages traffic signal box in Dayton

DAYTON — A person was transported to the hospital after a car hit flipped over and damaged a traffic signal box in Dayton Wednesday evening.

Dayton Police and medics were dispatched around 5:55 p.m. to Webster Street and Stanley Avenue on initial reports of a crash.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that medics transported a person to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Photos from our news crew at the scene show that Dayton Police blocked the intersection as they investigated the crash.

A white car was on its top and a traffic signal box was damaged from the crash causing the traffic lights to be out.

There was also debris on the road.

News Center 7 obtained several 911 calls about this crash through a public records request, and they described what they saw. They said two vehicles were involved.

“He was flying down on Stanley (Avenue), lost control, and hit something, and it started flipping,” a female caller told dispatchers. “It’s on its top on the sidewalk.”

A male caller told dispatchers that the crash knocked out power at the traffic lights.

“Even the lights went out,” he said. “They knocked out the power lights! The box that controls the lights is knocked over.”

Another female caller was checking on both drivers as she was on the phone with dispatchers.

“Are you alone in the car?” she asked one of the drivers. “Yes,” he replied. “Are you okay?” she asked. “No!” he answered.

She had him sit down. The caller told dispatchers he may have back injuries and was lying down.

She also checked on the other driver in the silver car.

“I’m talking to 911, are you okay?” she asked the female driver. The driver said, “Yes.”

The caller told dispatchers that one person was in each vehicle.

She also said one of the cars may have knocked down a pole and traffic lights were out.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information about the crash.

We will continue to provide updates.

