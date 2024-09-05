Evacuations underway after hazmat fire at Ohio business

AKRON — Evacuations are underway after a dangerous fire at an Ohio business Thursday afternoon.

Akron police and fire departments were called to a fire in the 1000 block of Rosemary Boulevard at Koki Laboratories, according to our news partners at WOIO.

Firefighters said their main concern is this fire spreading to propane tanks and other explosive material that is inside of the plant.

Police are evacuating everyone within a half-mile radius.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Officials said there are medics on standby if that changes.

The smoke was visible on Storm Center 7′s Live Doppler 7.

People with underlying health conditions are asked to be cautious of the smoke.

Akron Police Department and Akron Fire Department are evacuating a half mile radius around the commercial fire at 1081... Posted by City of Akron, Ohio - Mayor's Office on Thursday, September 5, 2024

