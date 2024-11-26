EV charging stations open up across Ohio ahead of Thanksgiving travel

DAYTON — Ohio is leading the nation in new ways to charge electric vehicles.
Ahead of Thanksgiving, Drive Ohio has opened seven new electric charging stations across the state.
In 2022, $7.5 billion was approved to bring half a million EV charging stations by 2030.
Since then, 13 built-in Ohio since last year make up nearly half of the progress nationwide.
