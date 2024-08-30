Local

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to be honored before Friday’s high school game in Centerville

By WHIO Staff

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 24: Amazon Primes Kirk Herbstreit looks on from the field prior to an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

CENTERVILLE — A popular ESPN personality and Centerville High School alum will be honored before Friday night’s football game.

Centerville will host St. Xavier on Friday night and we will have a LIVE preview today on News Center 7 at 5.

ESPN College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played quarterback for the Elks during the 1980s under coach Bog Gregg and was named Ohio’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 1987, according to a school spokesperson.

Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State.

His son, Chase, plays quarterback for St. Xavier.

Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton has officially proclaimed Friday as “Kirk Herbstreit Day,” the spokesperson said.

During the ceremony, the mayor will present Kirk Herbstreit with a Proclamation and a special coin to commemorate the day.

Kickoff between the Elks and Bombers is at 7 p.m. on Friday.

