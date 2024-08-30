ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to be honored before Friday’s high school game in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A popular ESPN personality and Centerville High School alum will be honored before Friday night’s football game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Centerville will host St. Xavier on Friday night and we will have a LIVE preview today on News Center 7 at 5.

ESPN College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played quarterback for the Elks during the 1980s under coach Bog Gregg and was named Ohio’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 1987, according to a school spokesperson.

Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State.

His son, Chase, plays quarterback for St. Xavier.

TRENDING STORIES:

Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton has officially proclaimed Friday as “Kirk Herbstreit Day,” the spokesperson said.

During the ceremony, the mayor will present Kirk Herbstreit with a Proclamation and a special coin to commemorate the day.

Kickoff between the Elks and Bombers is at 7 p.m. on Friday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



