ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to be honored before Friday’s high school game in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A popular ESPN personality and Centerville High School alum will be honored before Friday night’s football game.
Centerville will host St. Xavier on Friday night and we will have a LIVE preview today on News Center 7 at 5.
ESPN College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played quarterback for the Elks during the 1980s under coach Bog Gregg and was named Ohio’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 1987, according to a school spokesperson.
Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State.
His son, Chase, plays quarterback for St. Xavier.
Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton has officially proclaimed Friday as “Kirk Herbstreit Day,” the spokesperson said.
During the ceremony, the mayor will present Kirk Herbstreit with a Proclamation and a special coin to commemorate the day.
Kickoff between the Elks and Bombers is at 7 p.m. on Friday.
