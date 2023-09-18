‘Enough is enough;’ Railyard worker killed by remote-controlled train near Toledo, union says

TOLEDO, Lucas County — A northwest Ohio man was killed after he was hit by a train in a railyard near Toledo Sunday.

Carman Anderson, 56, of Waterville was struck by a train traveling south on an active rail track in Walbridge around 3:30 a.m., according to CBS affiliate WTOL-TV in Toledo.

Walbridge is located about 7 miles south of Toledo.

Anderson was believed to have been pinned between rail cars and died at the scene, a National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson told the station.

The Transportation Communication Union, the union representing workers at the railyard, said Anderson’s death was caused by a remote-controlled train. If the investigation confirms the report, his death marks the third death involving remote-controlled trains at the same facility, the union spokesperson said.

“Enough is enough. A full-scale review of the use and practices around remote-control locomotives is long overdue. CSX - and every railroad - must evaluate their use of these supposed technological advancements to ensure they are actually making our members safer, and not merely replacing people to continue lining the pockets of Wall Street,” “These tragedies are very painful reminders that the work our members perform is dangerous and unforgiving. My deepest condolences go out to the family and coworkers of Brother Anderson, and our union stands ready to assist in any way possible,” said TCU National President Artie Maratea. “Our understanding is that this fatality was involving a remote-control locomotive. If so, this would mark the third Carman fatality involving remote-control locomotives. Railroading is a dangerous environment, and there’s long been a culture of watching out for each other. But when headcounts have been cut to the bone, who’s left to watch your back?” The statement continues, “Enough is enough. A full-scale review of the use and practices around remote-control locomotives is long overdue. CSX - and every railroad - must evaluate their use of these supposed technological advancements to ensure they are actually making our members safer, and not merely replacing people to continue lining the pockets of Wall Street,” Maratea continued. “BRC members show up to work every day, work safely and expect to be able to return home to their families at the end of the day, " said BRC General President Don Grissom. “This tragic loss reminds us that we must continue the fight to ensure that worker safety is a top priority. Myself and the entire BRC offer our deepest condolences to the family of Brother Anderson.” — Statement from TCU President Artie Maratea

The union said they are assisting CSX and authorities with the investigation.

