Flying taxis to be built in the Miami Valley; Here’s why the factory’s CEO chose Dayton

DAYTON — Workers will soon be building flying taxis in the Miami Valley.

Joby Aviation announced Monday they will be spending half a billion dollars to build their main manufacturing plant at property at Dayton International Airport. This will bring 2,000 new jobs to the area.

News Center 7′s John Bedell talked with the company’s founder about why they chose Dayton.

>> RELATED: ‘Today is a historic day;’ Flying taxi company announces 2,000 jobs in Dayton region

The company says they’ll be closing on property at the airport “soon,” but they won’t say exactly where yet.

“We’re very excited about it, transforming the way we move around within cities and between within regions,” said JoeBen Bevirt, Joby Aviation Founder and CEO.

Joby Aviation calls it the “eVTOL”— electric vertical takeoff and landing.

“It carries a pilot and four passengers at more than 200 miles an hour on trips of up to 100 miles,” Bevirt said.

As a nod to the Wright Brothers and Dayton’s aviation heritage, Joby announced the largest aviation job creation deal in Ohio’s history at Hawthorn Hill, the Wright family estate in Oakwood.

News Center 7 learned Monday there were times as recently as the start of this year where Ohio was not at the top of Joby’s list but the state closed the deal in late August.

“Winning economic development deals isn’t charity, it’s a competition. Joby is making a product that is going to be globally competitive. They could have put this factory any place in the country, and Ohio won and Dayton won because of a great team effort,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.

News Center 7 asked Bevirt why he chose Dayton for the new aviation endeavor.

“It’s the quality of life. It’s the incredible partnership with the Air Force Research Lab at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Ohio is number one in parts supply for both Boeing and Airbus. It’s number three in the nation for manufacturing. So the depth and breadth and quality of the manufacturing workforce here in Ohio are just spectacular,” Bevirt said.

A company spokesperson told News Center 7 the cost of an air taxi ride with Joby Aviation will be about the cost of a luxury rideshare fee.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 Joby Aviation coming to Dayton region Photo credit to Joby Aviation website

©2023 Cox Media Group