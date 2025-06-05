Enough fentanyl to kill 60K people, 1 arrested after drug bust

BUTLER COUNTY — Investigators found a large amount of fentanyl and cocaine as a result of a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

Around 7 a.m. on June 5, investigators with the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force searched a home in the 5200 block of Calmelot Drive in Fairfield.

A home in the 2300 block of Hidden Meadows Drive was also searched.

As a result of the investigation, Errol Baker, 47, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession.

The following items were also seized:

120 grams of fentanyl

90 grams of cocaine

$5,400 in cash

2017 Mercedez-Benz

A slingshot motorcycle

Baker is currently booked in the Butler County Jail.

