Enough fentanyl to kill 60K people, 1 arrested after drug bust

BUTLER COUNTY — Investigators found a large amount of fentanyl and cocaine as a result of a months-long drug trafficking investigation.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 7 a.m. on June 5, investigators with the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force searched a home in the 5200 block of Calmelot Drive in Fairfield.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Kettering Health cyberattack; Hacker group claims responsibility, sensitive info put on dark web
- Bodies of 3 sisters found after visit with their father; New photos released as manhunt continues
- Pampers maker Procter & Gamble to cut up to 7,000 jobs as companies are buffeted by higher costs
A home in the 2300 block of Hidden Meadows Drive was also searched.
As a result of the investigation, Errol Baker, 47, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession.
The following items were also seized:
- 120 grams of fentanyl
- 90 grams of cocaine
- $5,400 in cash
- 2017 Mercedez-Benz
- A slingshot motorcycle
Baker is currently booked in the Butler County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group