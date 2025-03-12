Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Montgomery County man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for a man who hasn’t been seen in nearly a month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Barry Adams, 65, was last seen walking away from his home on N. Main Street in Dayton on Feb. 14. He has not returned and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

TRENDING STORIES:

Adams is 5-foot-10 and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a black jacket.

Adams suffers from a heart condition and mental issues, according to the alert.

He’s known to panhandle on the main intersection on Main Street.

Anyone who sees Adams or knows about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office at (937)-225-4357.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group