Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for man who walked away from Clark Co. care center

SPRINGFIELD — A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing Clark County man.

Donald Adams, 73, was last seen walking about from the Eaglewood Care Center on Villa Road in Springfield around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday and has not returned.

>> Over 40 horses killed in ‘massive’ barn fire in Logan County

Adams is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 142 lbs. He is balding with brown and gray hair. He has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Adams is a Dementia patient at Eaglewood Care Center.

If you see Adams or have any information about his whereabouts, call 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group