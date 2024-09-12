Local

Endangered missing adult alert issued for 84-year-old Warren County woman

By WHIO Staff

Eva Rena Toole, missing Warren County woman Photo contributed by Warren County 911 Communications Center (Warren County 911 Communications Center /Warren County 911 Communications Center)

By WHIO Staff

WARREN COUNTY — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Warren County woman with dementia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Eva Rena Toole was last seen driving from her home on Lownes Court around noon Wednesday in Springboro, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

She is a white woman, listed at five foot, five inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

TRENDING STORIES:

Toole was last seen driving a 2000 Toyota Camry with a Florida license plate, Z99IHT.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read