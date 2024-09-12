Endangered missing adult alert issued for 84-year-old Warren County woman

WARREN COUNTY — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Warren County woman with dementia.
Eva Rena Toole was last seen driving from her home on Lownes Court around noon Wednesday in Springboro, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
She is a white woman, listed at five foot, five inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Toole was last seen driving a 2000 Toyota Camry with a Florida license plate, Z99IHT.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911.
