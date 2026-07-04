Employees rescue kittens from car engine in Costco parking lot

CENTERVILLE — Three Costco employees rescued three kittens that were stuck in a car engine.

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Tipp Kitty Refuge, a cat rescue in Tipp City, shared on social media that employees at the Costco in Centerville helped rescue the kittens.

“A HUGE, MASSIVE, thank you to Brittany, Matt, and Tyler at Costco Centerville for hearing kittens in an engine and acting fast to get them out,” the post read.

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The owner of the rescue said that she went to help after she heard kittens while getting out of her car.

“I got out of my car hearing kittens and thought I was just a crazy cat lady until I heard it again! Talk about right place at the right time!” the post read.

Three Costco employees were able to get two kittens out quickly, and they refused to give up on the third.

The owner said that with the help of her husband, they were able to get the third out while she straw-fed water to the other two.

“They’re now safe and sound here at our home being bottle fed after a TWO-hour drive to Costco this morning in an engine bay on one of the hottest days of the year. These babies are fighters,” the owner said in the post.

The kittens were named Britt, Tyler, and Matt after the three employees who recognized them.

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