Endangered Missing Adult issued for missing 86-year-old man

MIAMISBURG — Do you recognize this missing man?

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The Miamisburg Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 86-year-old William Duke.

He was last seen leaving his residence on Beau View Lane at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, according to the Miamisburg Police Department.

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Mr. Duke is over six feet tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has gray/white balding hair and was last seen wearing a yellow, brick, and gold flannel shirt.

Officers believe that he is driving a silver 2015 Toyota Tacoma with Ohio registration, KUH7854, the department said.

Mr. Duke has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, is diabetic, has significant mobility limitations due to neuropathy, is hearing impaired, and was last seen without taking his prescribed medications.

His family advises that he has not driven for years, does not know the area, and may be confused.

Mr. Duke’s vehicle was last spotted on Needmore and Wadsworth Roads at around 3:27 p.m. and might be heading toward the Dayton National Cemetery.

Please call 911 if you see him or his vehicle.

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