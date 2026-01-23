Emergency shelters getting ready for upcoming winter storm

DAYTON — Emergency shelters across Dayton are ready to help during the upcoming winter storm.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire region from 10 a.m. Saturday through 12 p.m. Monday. The warning is for heavy snow, amounting to 8-12 inches.

The St. Vincent de Paul women’s shelter at 1200 W Apple Street has extra mats and resources ready for the weekend.

It’s one of the many local organizations preparing to welcome more people needing a warm place to stay.

Volunteers are determined to help every person who walks through the doors.

“We have our mats ready to go to accommodate additional guests. So we’re ready,” St. Vincent de Paul shelter Director of Mission Advancement Ryan Lynch said.

The shelter is a warming center during the day, but the extra mats allow them to take in more people overnight.

It comes months after News Center 7 reported that the shelter had limited space and couldn’t accept single women.

“Luckily, we have some warning on this, so we’re making sure that everything is set up and ready to go. And we know the temperatures next week are going to continue to be cold,” Lynch said.

The organization is currently looking for donations of blankets, coats, and socks.

Volunteers hand those items to people, letting them know there’s room for everyone.

“Go out in the streets, try to welcome people into the shelter, make sure they know they have a place to come, and we’ll be accommodating everybody we can,” Lynch said.

If someone is not accepted in the shelter, they will help them find another warm place to stay through another organization.

“We all work together, so we have a great network and relationship with the other organizations in this area,” he said.

Lynch said donations from the community help the shelter fill gaps and keep people warm.

