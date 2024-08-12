Emergency demolition ordered after fire destroys Dayton home

DAYTON — An emergency demolition has been ordered a fire destroyed a Dayton home early Sunday morning.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton firefighters responded to the 100 block of Pierce Street on reports of a house fire around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story home surrounded by heavy fire, according to Dayton Assistant Fire Chief Brad French.

They set up defensive operations due to the extent of the fire involvement and the likelihood of pending collapse. Firefighters did not search the home.

The fire destroyed the home and crews ordered an emergency demolition, French told News Center 7.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Dayton Fire Department Investigations Unit at (937) 333-TIPS.

