Eligible families to receive $120 per child in food aid as schools close for summer

What the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services calls ‘Sun Bucks’ will be given to eligible Ohio children throughout the month of June.

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder announced the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) Program for Children will provide family assistance this summer, according to a media release.

Last year, ODJFS gave $144 million in food assistance to over 1.2 million Ohio children, according to the release.

The federal program assists eligible families with school-aged children while schools are closed for the summer.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce administers this program as a partner of ODJFS.

“Whether it’s during the school year or the summer months, Ohio is focused on student wellness to ensure children are nourished and ready to learn, grow, and achieve,” Director of Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Stephen Dackin said.

Eligible families will receive $120 for each school-age child over the next month, according to the release.

“Sun Bucks helps to reduce the lack of access to nutritious food for children over the summer and promotes the importance of nutrition and healthy meals,” Dackin said.

Families on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), cash assistance (Ohio Works First), and who are income-eligible and receiving Medicaid benefits will automatically receive the Summer EBT benefits, according to the release.

Families who receive SNAP benefits can expect the money to be loaded onto their Ohio Direction Card.

Those who received 2024 summer benefits will have 2025 benefits loaded onto their existing card, while new recipients will receive a benefit card by mail, according to the release.

The money can be used to buy food at grocery stores, farmers markets, and other authorized retailers.

Families not automatically eligible can learn more about the application process at https://sebt.ohio.gov/

