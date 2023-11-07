Election Day 2023: Greater Dayton RTA offering free rides today

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free rides for voters today so they have access to the polls on Election Day.

RTA is providing systemwide rides for free, which applies to both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services, a spokesperson said.

The Election Day program is intended to ensure that polls remain accessible for all.

RTA has been providing free rides for all elections since 2018, according to the spokesperson.

Riders are encouraged to use the Transit app to find the bus stop that is closest to their polling location.

