RTA to offer free rides on election day

DAYTON — As the Nov. 7 election approaches, the Greater Dayton RTA is offering free rides for voters have access to the polls.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, RTA will provide systemwide rides for free, which applies to both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services.

The election day program is intended to ensure that polls remain accessible for all.

Riders are encouraged to use the Transit app to find the bus stop that is closest to their polling location.

