Student hit by vehicle near Centerville High School

CENTERVILLE — A student was hit by a vehicle near Centerville High School.

When crossing the street at the intersection of East Franklin Street and North Johanna Drive, a student was struck by a vehicle going eastbound on Est Franklin.

The student reportedly sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital to be monitored.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Centerville Police Department.

