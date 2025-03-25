Egg prices soar, prompting local business to change decades-old Easter tradition

YELLOW SPRINGS — The price of eggs is changing one of Miami Valley’s long-standing Easter traditions.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to the owners of Young’s Jersey Dairy about the changes customers may see this holiday LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Father charged with murder of 13-year-old daughter in Toledo shot by SWAT officer in Columbus
- Ohio zoo takes action to protect animals from bird flu
- Ohio fugitive arrested for 29th time after police chase
“Egg prices being a bit higher than normal, a little bit more hard to find eggs in the grocery store,” John Young with Young’s Jersey Dairy said.
The egg hunt has been a tradition for over 41 years.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group