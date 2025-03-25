Local

Egg prices soar, prompting local business to change decades-old Easter tradition

The answer is not a simple one. In 325 CE, the Council of Nicaea, a gathering of Christian bishops, decided that there should be a more organized and universal way to decide when Easter would be celebrated. The council decided that the remembrance would be held the first Sunday after the first full moon occurring on or after the vernal equinox.
YELLOW SPRINGS — The price of eggs is changing one of Miami Valley’s long-standing Easter traditions.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to the owners of Young’s Jersey Dairy about the changes customers may see this holiday LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

“Egg prices being a bit higher than normal, a little bit more hard to find eggs in the grocery store,” John Young with Young’s Jersey Dairy said.

The egg hunt has been a tradition for over 41 years.

