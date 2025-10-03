Early voting begins Oct. 7; Know where to vote on Election Day: Find your polling location

DAYTON — Early voting in Ohio begins on Tuesday, October 7. The General Election in Ohio and the U.S. is on November 4.

Check with your local Board of Elections to complete dates and times of where and when you can cast your ballot early.

Polls in Ohio will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on November 4 for those wanting to cast their ballots in this year’s general election.

Each registered voter is assigned a precinct location to cast their ballot.

For more information about voting in Ohio in general, visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s Election page.

You can find your polling location by searching here

