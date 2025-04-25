Dunkin’ opens in West Carrollton, offering free coffee for 100 days

WEST CARROLLTON — Dunkin’ is celebrating its Grand Opening in West Carrollton with free coffee for 100 days.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The chain opened its 801 East Dixie location on April 12 but will host a Grand Opening on May 2 from 8-11 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The first 100 people in line at the dining room will get a free coffee every day for 100 days, Dunkin’ posted on social media.

Those attending the Grand Opening can also grab some swag and limited-edition items.

More information about the event can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group