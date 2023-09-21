Drought monitor: Could this be one of the driest Septembers on record?

MIAMI VALLEY — With 10 days left in the month and little rainfall forecast, we have a good chance of reaching the top three driest Septembers on record.

A shortwave develops Tuesday and Wednesday in hopes for a tenth of an inch of rain, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

The latest drought monitor was released Thursday morning with all of the Miami Valley abnormally dry.

Much of northern IN is under a moderate drought.

