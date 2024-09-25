Drought conditions to have impact on fall colors this year

MIAMI VALLEY — This fall season might look a little different this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, autumn colors if tree leaves will not be as intense as the seasons before due to the historic drought.

The statewide drought caused many trees in the Miami Valley to try to conserve water, resulting in earlier color changes in leaves, and because of the recent rain in the area, they’re falling off the branches more easily.

“The rain we are receiving now may have an impact on leaf color. But I don’t think this will be too much of an impact. I think the drought has more of a long-term impact,” said Zach Wike, Beavercreek Parks Director.

The younger trees are most impacted by drought because they do not have a large root system like matured trees.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash was reported at SR-725 E and S. Preble County Line Road around 3:

“A lot of the matured trees can be 100 or 200 years old, should have a big enough root system to survive and not be impacted,” Wike said.

It’s not just tree leaves that are having the beauty siphoned out of them. One man says the sunflowers he planted at home are struggling.

They just bloom and they just...[wilted],” Tracey told News Center 7.

He didn’t just notice this in his sunflowers.

“I noticed that I didn’t have to cut my yard too much. I don’t have to cut it because the grass wasn’t growing,” Tracey said.

This season the autumn colors may be less intense but at least they’re here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]