Drivers say their tired of snowy, icy side streets

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the region could see slick roads on Sunday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn has the latest TIMING and TRACK of this system. News Center 7’s Malik Patterson also spoke with drivers. We have the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

The roads were clear on Saturday night.

But snow is possible during the overnight hours through Sunday morning. There is a chance that the roads could be icy with temperatures around freezing.

Many people said that they do not plan to go out on Sunday.

They told Patterson that they don’t mind the heavy snow but are tired of slipping and sliding on the back roads.

“It hasn’t been too bad,” said Deasia Crockian. “Like the side roads get a little slippery and stuff. They usually take care of the main roads well.”

A man said he used to look forward to snow.

“I used to love it. I liked to slide around the snow when I was a lot younger,” said Robert Marker.

