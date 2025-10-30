Driver’s license renewal could be easier with new bill

COLUMBUS — New Ohio House Bill 258, which would notify drivers to renew their license no less than 15 days before expiration, has passed.

Ohioans are currently notified by mail that their license has expired, after the expiration date has passed, according to a spokesperson. The new bill will give drivers the option to be electronically reminded of their upcoming renewal in advance.

“By allowing drivers to receive timely reminders before their licenses expire, instead of after, we can promote compliance, enhance road safety, and reduce administrative burdens,” said State Representative Adam Matthews.

Matthews said the bill will modernize the notification process for the BMV and to make sure drivers maintain a valid ID.

State Representative Kellie Deeter said the new renewal process can also help Ohioans stay in compliance with valid IDs for when they vote or are in the market for a new job.

“Early in my term, my local board of elections contacted me, concerned with the growing number of Ohioans arriving to vote with expired licenses, often older adults who have IDs but no longer drive and have to be turned away,” Deeter said.

From 2022 to 2024, the BMV issued an average of 2,004,440 identification cards that include driver’s licenses, commercial driver’s licenses, and state identification cards.

House Bill 258 will now go before the Senate for consideration.

