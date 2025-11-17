Drivers hits gas instead of brake, slams into home

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman was hurt after she accidentally crashed her car into a home on Sunday.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the crash in the 3500 block of Pittsburg Avenue around 7 a.m.

A woman had accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of her brake as she was pulling into her driveway, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

A home was hit and seriously damaged.

The woman had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

