Drivers dealing with higher gas prices; Up nearly 40 cents statewide, AAA says

MIAMI VALLEY — If you are going to fill up your gas tank, you may have noticed that gas prices are up.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz reports gas prices in the Dayton area spiked more than 15 cents overnight.

Gas prices for the Dayton area averaged $3.45 a gallon yesterday and are up to $3.60 today, according to AAA.

It cost $3.04 a gallon last month across the area.

Hershovitz says the statewide average is up almost $0.40 a gallon from last month.

AAA says the average price per gallon across the Buckeye state last month was $3.20 a gallon.

Today it is averaging just under $3.60 a gallon.

Hershovitz says there are several factors to the increase in gas prices.

Patrick De Hann, Head of Petroleum Analysis for gasbuddy.com, is already looking at one major factor.

“If we can avoid a major hurricane or if we can avoid OPEC, making further production cuts or other refining issues,” he said. “We should see gas prices improving between now and Labor Day.”

Hershovitz says gas prices here locally are down compared to the national average.

The national average to pay for gas is $3.82 a gallon.

DeHaan said some of the heat-related issues we dealt across the country with earlier this summer have also contributed to the increase in gas prices.

“Some of the heat-related issues that now are starting to fade, but overall, the higher price of oil has been causing gas prices have finally risen to some of the highest levels we’ve seen since last year,” he said.

Hershovitz says there are a couple of ways to save money:

Shop around

Use the rewards program

To find the lowest prices in your neighborhood, visit this website.

