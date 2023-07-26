‘It’s rough for people;’ Gas prices increasing throughout region

MIAMI VALLEY — Gas prices are on the rise Wednesday morning.

A gallon of gas is averaging $3.47 per gallon in Dayton and Springfield.

They are up 10 cents from Tuesday and more than 20 cents from earlier this week, according to AAA.

NewsCenter 7′s Kayla McDermott says some gas stations in our area are charging $3.55 a gallon. It’s still lower than the national average of $3.63.

What is the reason for the increase in gas prices?

Patrick De Haan with gasbuddy.com says it has to do with the rising cost of oil, refinery outages, and the heat.

NewsCenter 7 spoke with one woman who said she has noticed the spike in prices and is not happy.

Linda Kratzer of Xenia said when gas was under $2 a gallon, it cost her $10 to fill up.

McDermott checked and said gas prices were that low at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Kratzer says now filling up her tank is a burden.

“If I let it get below half, even with my discounts, it’s at least $30,” said Kratzer. “When you get paid once a month from social security, it’s rough. It’s rough for people.”

McDermott says the average gas price is $3.34 across the state, two cents higher than last week.

Compared to a year ago, gas was costing $4.15 a gallon in 2022.

