Driver stops on busy Ohio highway, shoots at several passing cars, police say

COLUMBUS — Police are searching for the driver of a car that stopped on a busy Columbus-area highway in broad daylight and opened fire on passing cars, hitting vehicles and a nearby building.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 1 p.m. on I-270 near I-71 in Columbus. Police said the driver of a car stopped in a lane on the highway, opened the doors to the car, and started shooting at passing cars.

Police said in a social media post the shooting resulted in 13 total victims. Police clarified in an interview with our news partners at WBNS-TV in Columbus two vehicles were hit by the gunfire where 13 people were inside across the two vehicles.

Police said no one was shot, however the station also reported one person was hit by broken glass and was hospitalized.

Columbus police told WBNS-TV investigators don’t believe this was a targeted attack or road rage.

“Very disturbing and very scary for motorists to have a situation where someone stops in the middle of the freeway, starts firing shots and immediately takes off without any warning,” Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua told WBNS-TV.

“That was potentially 13 people that could have been seriously hurt or worse, even killed, by this heinous act.”

The investigation of the shooting blocked I-270 for three hours Wednesday, according to WBNS-TV.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating any video footage or information of the shooting. If you have information that can help police you’re asked to contact Columbus police Detective Komisarek at 614-645-4740 or nkomisarek@columbuspolice.org.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

