Driver stopped after going nearly 40 miles over speed limit

RICHLAND COUNTY — A driver was stopped after going nearly 40 miles over the posted speed limit on an Ohio highway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In February, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers with the Mansfield Post stopped a driver for going 93 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Route 39.

TRENDING STORIES:

There have been 5,131 speed-related crashes on Ohio roadways in 2025, according to the OSHP.

“For everyone’s safety, #SlowDown so all can make it safely to their destination,” the OSHP said in a Facebook post.

🚨Mansfield Post troopers recently stopped this vehicle for going 93 mph in a 55 mph zone on state Route 39 in Richland... Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday, February 25, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group