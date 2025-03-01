Driver stopped after going nearly 40 miles over speed limit

RICHLAND COUNTY — A driver was stopped after going nearly 40 miles over the posted speed limit on an Ohio highway.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
In February, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers with the Mansfield Post stopped a driver for going 93 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Route 39.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead in motorcycle crash, OSHP says
- Former longtime school administrator pleads guilty to sexual assault charge
- ‘Screaming, pounding on the door;’ Teen seeks help after shooting, crash in Dayton
There have been 5,131 speed-related crashes on Ohio roadways in 2025, according to the OSHP.
“For everyone’s safety, #SlowDown so all can make it safely to their destination,” the OSHP said in a Facebook post.
🚨Mansfield Post troopers recently stopped this vehicle for going 93 mph in a 55 mph zone on state Route 39 in Richland...Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday, February 25, 2025
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group