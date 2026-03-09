Driver leaves scene after crashing into tree, side of building in Dayton

DAYTON — A driver left the scene after crashing into a tree and the side of a building in Dayton on Sunday.
Just after midnight on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area of W Hudson Ave and Wheatley Ave on reports of a crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
According to Dayton Police, a black Acura MDX reportedly lost control while attempting to navigate around a roundabout and drove over the west curb of Wheatley Ave.
The vehicle then collided with a tree that was in the front yard of 105 W Hudson Ave before continuing its travel west into the side of 105 W Hudson Ave.
The driver failed to remain on scene and properly identify themselves, as required by law, according to Dayton Police.
The crash remains under investigation.
