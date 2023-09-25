Driver involved in deadly Clark County bus crash to appear in court today

CLARK COUNTY — The driver of a minivan involved in a deadly school bus crash in Clark County will appear in court today.

>>PHOTOS: Student killed in school bus crash in Clark County

Hermanio Joseph, 35, is facing vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter charges.

The charges stem from the deadly crash involving a van and a Northwestern Local School bus on Aug. 22.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Joseph was driving a Honda Odyssey that crossed left of center on state Route 41 (Troy Road), near Lawrenceville Road, and hit the bus.

The bus, driven by 68-year-old Alfred Gene Collier, also of Springfield, then traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment, and overturned.

>>RELATED: Judge raises bond for driver accused in deadly Clark Co. bus crash

Aiden Clark, 11, was killed in the crash.

As many as 26 other children on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals. One of them suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Children’s Hospital in Dayton. Collier suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

Joseph did not have a valid driver’s license when the crash happened.

>>Attorney for driver involved in deadly bus crash asks that case be moved out of Clark County

News Center 7 previously reported Joseph’s attorney filed a motion Thursday for a change in venue, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court.

The request was made “in order to ensure [Joseph] receives a fair trial before a jury untainted by pre-trial publicity,” court records stated.

His attorney argued that the “ongoing pre-trial publicity and media saturation” would make it “impossible to seat an impartial jury” in Clark County.

A judge still has to issue a ruling on the request to change the venue. Typically, a decision on this kind of motion would not be made until jury selection begins.

We’ll provide updates when the judge makes the ruling.

©2023 Cox Media Group