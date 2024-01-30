Driver ignores railroad crossing gates, crashes into train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — New details have been released after a driver crashed into a train in Springfield.

On Jan. 17 Springfield Police officers and firefighters were dispatched around 5 a.m. to the 700 block of Burt Street on reports of a vehicle crashing into a train.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into train in Springfield

The driver was traveling northbound on Burt Street when she went around a down rail grade crossing arm and hit the parked train, according to a crash report.

They were cited for driving across a grade crossing when a train was visible.

Their injuries were minor, according to the crash report.

It is unclear why the driver drove around the downed gate.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.





