Driver hospitalized after crashing car into utility pole in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A driver is hospitalized after crashing his car into a utility pole in Darke County early Monday morning.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the 3000 block of State Route 121 on initial reports of an injury crash, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a gray 2007 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on State Route 121 and a male driver failed to negotiate a curve.

He traveled off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole. Medics transported the 25-year-old man to Wayne Hospital for further evaluation, the spokesperson said.

Tri Village Rescue and the New Madison Fire Department provided mutual aid.

The crash remains under investigation.

