Driver goes through stop sign, hits FedEx truck in Darke County, deputies say

DARKE COUNTY — A busy road was closed for over two hours after a rollover crash in Darke County on Saturday.

Deputies and medics responded just before 11:25 a.m. to State Route 118 and Horatio-Harris Creek Road on a reported injury crash, according to a Darke County Sheriff spokesperson.

An initial investigation showed that a 2015 Chevy Cruze failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a 2019 Ford E-450 FedEx delivery truck.

The Chevy was going eastbound on Horatio-Harris Creek Road.

He approached a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 118, but did not stop, the spokesperson said.

The Chevy hit a FedEx delivery truck traveling northbound on State Route 118.

The crash’s impact caused the FedEx truck to travel off the side of the road. It came to rest on its side in a ditch, the spokesperson stated.

Medics treated both drivers at the scene, and they were released. A Chevy Cruze passenger was treated and released.

Deputies closed State Route 118 just north of Horatio-Harris Creek Road for over two hours.

The Chevy Cruze driver was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.

