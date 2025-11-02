Medical helicopter requested after reported crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been requested after a reported crash in Miami County on Sunday night.

Deputies and medics responded around 6:10 p.m. to the 7400 block of Piqua-Clayton Road on a reported crash, according to a Miami County dispatcher.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a vehicle was off on the side of the road.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that the crash involved one vehicle.

They also confirmed that CareFlight was heading to the crash scene.

We are working to learn what caused the crash and how many were injured.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.

