Driver facing multiple charges after fleeing from traffic stop with officer in the vehicle

DAYTON — A driver is facing multiple charges after fleeing from a traffic stop with an officer in the vehicle.

Just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 29, a Dayton police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an illegal window tint in the area of East Third Street and North Keowee Street.

After stopping the car, the officer learned that the tags had expired for the vehicle and that the owner had a lengthy criminal history involving firearms, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he saw the suspect handling a black bag inside the vehicle.

The driver told the officer he didn’t have a license, so the officer asked him to get out of the vehicle to perform a patdown.

When the officer asked the suspect to walk with him to the cruiser, the suspect got back into his own vehicle, according to Lt. Sheldon.

The officer attempted to pull the suspect out of the vehicle, but the suspect put the car in drive and began accelerating away, with the officer inside the vehicle still struggling with the suspect.

According to Lt. Sheldon, the officer was concerned that the suspect was reaching for a weapon.

Eventually, the car crashed near E. Third Street and Beckel St. The suspect was arrested and taken to an area hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The suspect had marijuana and suspected narcotics in his possession, and the black bag that the officer had seen the suspect handling had a loaded firearm inside.

The suspect was booked into Montgomery County Jail on multiple charges.

The officer was not injured as a result of the incident, according to Lt. Sheldon.

The incident remains under investigation.

