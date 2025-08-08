Driver dies after medical emergency, crash in Darke County, deputies say

DARKE COUNTY — A driver is dead after a medical emergency led to a crash in Darke County late Thursday afternoon.

Deputies and medics responded at 5:32 p.m. to a reported crash at U.S. 36 and State Route 121, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver has been identified as Gerald Brown, 82, of Greenville.

He died after being flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

An initial investigation revealed that Brown drove a Blue 2017 Ford Fusion eastbound on U.S. 36 before hitting the center of the roundabout.

It caused the Ford to go off the left side of the road.

The vehicle returned to the road. It hit the easternmost roundabout curb before going off the road and came to a rest.

“Brown was believed to have suffered a major cardiac event prior to the traffic crash, and life-saving measures were initiated by first responders on scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

He did not suffer any physical injuries from the crash.

