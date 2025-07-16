Local

Driver cited after concrete truck crashes, overturns on Greene County roadway

By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — A driver of a concrete truck was cited after the truck crashed and overturned on a Greene County roadway Tuesday.

Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Centerville Road and Clear Springs Road in Spring Valley Township.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an Oshkosh Concrete Truck operated by 34-year-old Damon Tipton of Middletown was traveling northwest on Centerville Road.

The truck then traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, a utility pole, and a mailbox before overturning.

Tipton was not injured in the crash, according to the OSHP.

He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

