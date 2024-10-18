Driver charged in OVI crash that seriously injured Miamisburg woman

MIAMISBURG — A driver accused of causing a crash that seriously injured a 36-year-old woman back in August has been formally charged.

Wesley Leis, 40, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on a felony count of aggravated vehicular assault and two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence, according to court documents.

Leis drove a 2005 Hyundai Elantra west on Upper Miamisburg Road around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 13 when he turned right onto Soldiers Home Miamisburg Road.

He went left of center and hit a 2009 Ford F-150 in the left turn lane, a Miamisburg Police crash report said.

Medics transported the 61-year-old pickup driver to Kettering Health Main Campus with minor injuries.

Leis was not hurt. However, his passenger, a 36-year-old Miamisburg woman, the registered owner of the car he drove, was hospitalized with serious injuries. His Blood-Alcohol Level tested at 0.284, which is more than three times Ohio’s legal driving limit, the crash report said.

Leis also had a suspended license at the time of the crash.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

